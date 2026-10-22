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22.10.2026 19:30:02

Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Has 22% of Berkshire Hathaway Invested in This Stock That Just Crossed the $5 Trillion Mark

Greg Abel became the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA) (NYSE:BRKB) at the beginning of the year after the company's longtime leader, Warren Buffett, stepped down. Some investors may worry that Abel will make significant changes to the business.

But so far, the evidence suggests otherwise. Besides closing some positions formerly managed by Todd Combs, an investment lieutenant of Buffett's who also left the company recently, Abel hasn't made that many major changes.

He has also explicitly said that he intends to maintain the company culture intact, while keeping major stock holdings accumulated during the Buffett era. One company Abel thinks could compound over the long run is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which became Berkshire's top holding years ago during Buffett's tenure and remains so.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 724 000,00 -0,82% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 483,50 -0,79% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B

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