Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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23.10.2026 11:06:01
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Has 32% of Berkshire Hathaway's $364 Billion Portfolio Invested in 3 Unstoppable AI Stocks
This has been a year of immense change for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) and its investors. After more than half a century at the helm, the iconic Warren Buffett retired as CEO on Dec. 31, paving the way for Greg Abel to take over.
It took Abel mere months to completely reshape Berkshire's $364 billion portfolio. He dumped 16 stocks in the first quarter and has brought a tech focus to the company's investment portfolio that hadn't existed under the Oracle of Omaha. Today, three unstoppable artificial intelligence (AI) stocks account for roughly 32% ($115.7 billion) of Berkshire's portfolio: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG), and Bending Spoons (NASDAQ:BSP).
Warren Buffett's Dec. 31 retirement turned the proverbial keys over to Greg Abel. Image source: Getty Images.
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