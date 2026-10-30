Winners Aktie
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30.10.2026 10:06:02
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Has 54% of Berkshire Hathaway's $365 Billion Portfolio Invested in 4 Proven Winners
For the first time in well over half a century, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) entered the year in uncharted territory. Longtime CEO Warren Buffett retired at the end of last year, paving the way for his protégé, Greg Abel, to oversee the company's day-to-day operations and its closely watched $365 billion investment portfolio.
Abel wasted little time making his mark. During the first quarter, he sent 16 stocks packing! But amid this change, one investment trait remains the same: portfolio concentration. Between the Oracle of Omaha's legacy investments and the new apple of Abel's eye, four proven winners -- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), American Express (NYSE:AXP), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) -- now account for 54% ($196.7 billion) of Berkshire's invested assets.
Warren Buffett and Greg Abel both favor highly concentrated portfolios. Image source: Getty Images.
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