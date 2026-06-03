Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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03.06.2026 11:06:00
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Has More Than 28% of Berkshire Hathaway's $330 Billion Portfolio Invested in 2 AI Titans
This isn't your grandparents' Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) anymore! Following the retirement of billionaire Warren Buffett as CEO on Dec. 31, Berkshire has a new boss overseeing the company's day-to-day operations and $330 billion investment portfolio: Greg Abel.The Oracle of Omaha's successor wasted no time overhauling Berkshire's portfolio during the first quarter. Notably, he completely exited a third (16) of the positions Buffett had overseen, and has concentrated over 28% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio into two artificial intelligence (AI) titans: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG).Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire's CEO on Dec. 31, 2025. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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