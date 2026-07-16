Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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16.07.2026 16:45:00
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Has Nearly 30% of Berkshire Hathaway's $351 Billion Portfolio in These 2 Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
This year has marked a new chapter for Berkshire Hathaway as Greg Abel has assumed the role of CEO, succeeding Warren Buffett's more than five-decade tenure. Throughout 2026, Abel has executed a number of decisive changes in Berkshire's portfolio.For instance, during the first quarter, Berkshire fully exited its stakes in Amazon and Domino's Pizza. Meanwhile, the company kept Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as its largest holding by a wide margin and significantly increased its position in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). As of this writing (July 14), Berkshire's equity portfolio stands at $351 billion, with Apple and Alphabet together representing roughly 30% of invested capital.While Berkshire has long avoided investments in high-growth, volatile technology stocks, the concentrated positions in Apple and Alphabet underscore an extension of Buffett's investing philosophy packaged across two leading artificial intelligence (AI) names.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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