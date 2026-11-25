For the first time in more than half a century, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) and its shareholders entered a year without Warren Buffett at the helm. The retirement of the Oracle of Omaha at the end of last year paved the way for his understudy, Greg Abel, to oversee the company's operations and its premier $350 billion investment portfolio.

Abel didn't waste much time reshaping Berkshire's portfolio, dumping 16 stocks in the first quarter and piling into Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG). This transformation has continued since the start of the fourth quarter, with Abel purchasing shares of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), Bending Spoons (NASDAQ:BSP), and Lennar (NYSE:LEN)(NYSE:LENB).

Warren Buffett's retirement passed the baton to his understudy, Greg Abel. Image source: Getty Images.

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