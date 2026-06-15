Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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15.06.2026 11:06:00
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Is Betting Big on a Virtual Monopoly That's About to Become Berkshire Hathaway's 4th-Largest Holding
This year marks a new era for the trillion-dollar company that billionaire Warren Buffett built. The Oracle of Omaha retired as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) CEO on Dec. 31, officially passing the torch to his protégé, Greg Abel.Abel has wasted little time making his presence known. According to Berkshire's first-quarter Form 13F, he completely exited 16 positions and put tech stocks back on the menu, as evidenced by his sizable investment in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). It took just one quarter for Abel to make clear that this isn't your grandparents' Berkshire Hathaway anymore -- and he's not done transforming Berkshire's $325 billion investment portfolio just yet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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