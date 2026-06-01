Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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01.06.2026 18:04:52
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Just Made His First Big Acquisition as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Here's What Investors Need to Know
Greg Abel has only been CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) for about five months, but he’s already making some big moves.Over the weekend, Berkshire announced that it has agreed to acquire Taylor Morrison Homes (NYSE:TMHC) for $72.50 per share in cash, valuing the company at about $6.8 billion.The deal represents a 24% premium to Taylor Homes’ closing price on Friday. The stock is up about 22.4%, as of 12:04 p.m. ET.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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