Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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18.05.2026 11:06:00
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Just Sold 16 Stocks, but Piled Into an AI Titan That's Now a Top-5 Position for Berkshire Hathaway
Big changes are afoot at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB). With Warren Buffett retiring as CEO on Dec. 31, 2025, the baton was handed to his longtime understudy, Greg Abel. Though the Oracle of Omaha remains chair of the board, Abel has the final say on Berkshire's day-to-day operations and its massive investment portfolio.On May 15, Form 13F filings uncovered that Abel's first quarter in charge was a busy one. He completely exited 16 positions and made artificial intelligence (AI) titan Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) a top-five holding. Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO on Dec. 31, 2025. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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