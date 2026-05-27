UnitedHealth Aktie

UnitedHealth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021

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27.05.2026 21:32:00

Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Just Sold UnitedHealth Group Stock. Is He Missing a Huge Opportunity?

At the start of 2026, Greg Abel succeeded Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB). So far, Buffett's successor has not made any significant changes to what Berkshire Hathaway owns. Nor has he sought to divest any of Berkshire's core equity positions, such as quintessential Warren Buffett investments like American Express or Coca-Cola.However, as disclosed in Berkshire's latest 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Abel, who now oversees 94% of Berkshire's stock portfolio, has conducted a bit of "portfolio spring cleaning," exiting some of the company's smaller positions in well-known publicly traded companies.Among this group of now-past holdings was Berkshire's equity stake in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), famously acquired last year following an extended sell-off for the healthcare company's shares. As of Dec. 31, Berkshire owned approximately 5.1 million shares of UnitedHealth stock. By March 31, Berkshire had completely exited its position.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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