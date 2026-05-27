Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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27.05.2026 10:02:00
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Just Unloaded Amazon Shares and Tripled His Position in This Magnificent Seven AI Stock That's Climbed 100% Over the Past Year
Investors have long looked to Warren Buffett for investing advice. Why? Because the billionaire, at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, delivered year after year of market-beating returns. In fact, over six decades as chief executive officer, he helped his team generate a compounded annual gain of more than 19% -- that's compared to 10% for the S&P 500. Buffett handed the role of CEO over to longtime Berkshire Hathaway executive Greg Abel at the start of this year, so the first quarter offered us a first glimpse into Abel's investing strategy. Abel has spoken many times of his intention to follow the path established by Buffett -- this means Buffett-watchers may be eager to seek investing inspiration from this new CEO, too.Just recently, fund managers overseeing more than $100 million reported their latest trades to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 13F, as they must do this on a quarterly basis. And Abel's 13F shows us that he unloaded all of Berkshire Hathaway's Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares and tripled his position in the following Magnificent Seven artificial intelligence (AI) stock that's climbed 100% over the past year. Let's check out these moves. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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