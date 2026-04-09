Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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09.04.2026 11:06:00
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Now Has $46 Billion of Berkshire Hathaway's Capital Devoted to His Top Investment Idea
On Dec. 31, 95-year-old billionaire Warren Buffett took off his work coat for the final time as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) CEO and handed the reins to his successor, Greg Abel. Though he remains chairman of Berkshire's board, the company's day-to-day operations, including the oversight of its $316 billion investment portfolio, fall to Abel.Buffett's understudy of a quarter-century has vowed to maintain the same strategies and ethos that enabled the Oracle of Omaha and Berkshire's shareholders to prosper. Abel has a long-term focus, is hell-belt on locating value in any market, and is a big believer in concentrating Berkshire's capital into his best investment ideas (just like Warren Buffett).Warren Buffett retired as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway on Dec. 31, 2025. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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