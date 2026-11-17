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17.11.2026 01:33:01
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Overhauled Berkshire's Portfolio for a 3rd Straight Quarter, Reducing 6 Stocks and Piling Into a Hot Tech IPO
The trillion-dollar company Warren Buffett built, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB), entered the year in uncharted territory for the first time in well over half a century. Following the Oracle of Omaha's retirement as CEO at the end of last year, Greg Abel was handed the reins to Berkshire's day-to-day operations and its closely watched $364 billion investment portfolio.
Abel wasted little time making his mark. During the first quarter, Berkshire's new boss jettisoned 16 stocks and gobbled up shares of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG). This transformation has continued into the third quarter, with Abel reducing his company's stake in six stocks and piling into a hot artificial intelligence (AI) initial public offering (IPO), Bending Spoons (NASDAQ:BSP).
Warren Buffett's successor has shaken up Berkshire's investment portfolio. Image source: Getty Images.
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