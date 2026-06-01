Bang Holdings Aktie

Bang Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US0598901033

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.06.2026 11:06:00

Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Started His Tenure With a Bang by Dumping Amazon and More Than Tripling Berkshire's Stake in a Virtual Monopoly

The trillion-dollar company that Warren Buffett helped build, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), entered uncharted territory in 2026. With the Oracle of Omaha retiring from the CEO role on Dec. 31, Berkshire has a new boss for the first time in well over half a century.Buffett's successor, Greg Abel, hasn't wasted any time making his presence felt. During the first quarter, Abel exited 16 positions, including e-commerce kingpin, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). At the same time, he more than tripled his company's stake in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), which has surged more than 15,500% since its initial public offering.Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO on Dec. 31, 2025. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bang Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.