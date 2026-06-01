Bang Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US0598901033
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01.06.2026 11:06:00
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Started His Tenure With a Bang by Dumping Amazon and More Than Tripling Berkshire's Stake in a Virtual Monopoly
The trillion-dollar company that Warren Buffett helped build, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), entered uncharted territory in 2026. With the Oracle of Omaha retiring from the CEO role on Dec. 31, Berkshire has a new boss for the first time in well over half a century.Buffett's successor, Greg Abel, hasn't wasted any time making his presence felt. During the first quarter, Abel exited 16 positions, including e-commerce kingpin, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). At the same time, he more than tripled his company's stake in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), which has surged more than 15,500% since its initial public offering.Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO on Dec. 31, 2025. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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