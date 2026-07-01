Bang Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US0598901033
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01.07.2026 11:06:00
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Started His Tenure With a Bang by Dumping Domino's and Making a Virtual Monopoly Berkshire's New No. 5 Holding
For the first time in more than half a century, the trillion-dollar company that Warren Buffett helped build is in uncharted territory. Following the Oracle of Omaha's retirement as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) CEO on Dec. 31, it's his longtime understudy, Greg Abel, who's now calling the shots.Abel wasted little time reshaping Berkshire's $332 billion investment portfolio. Since taking over as CEO, he's dumped 16 positions, including the renowned pizza chain, Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ). At the other end of the spectrum, he's built up a mammoth stake in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), which is now a top-five holding. Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO on Dec. 31, 2025. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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