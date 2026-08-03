Bang Holdings Aktie

Bang Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US0598901033

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.08.2026 11:06:00

Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Started His Tenure With a Bang by Slashing Berkshire's Chevron Stake and Making a Virtual Monopoly the New No. 5 Holding

For the first time in more than half a century, the trillion-dollar conglomerate that Warren Buffett helped build, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), is in uncharted territory. The famed Oracle of Omaha retired as CEO on Dec. 31 (he remains chairman of the board), handing the keys to Berkshire's $355 billion investment portfolio to longtime protégé Greg Abel.Abel wasted little time making his presence felt. During the first quarter, he sent 16 stocks to the chopping block and reduced six other positions, including integrated oil and gas titan Chevron (NYSE: CVX). But Berkshire's new boss also found the new apple of his eye in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG).Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO on Dec. 31, 2025. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bang Holdings Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bang Holdings Corp 0,00 0,00% Bang Holdings Corp
Chevron Corp. 169,36 -0,98% Chevron Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Die Top 30 der bestbezahlten CEOs in den USA
02.08.26 Juli 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt deutlich zu -- DAX knackt erstmals 26.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot - KOSPI bricht ein
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Montag Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Montag mehrheitlich tiefer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen