Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.05.2026 11:45:00

Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, vs. Bill Ackman: 1 of these Billionaire Investors Just Piled Into Alphabet (Google), While the Other Nearly Dumped His Fund's Entire Stake

There aren't too many billionaire investors more closely followed right now than Greg Abel, Warren Buffett's chosen successor to run Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital Management (PSCM).Although both are very different in their investing styles, Abel worked under the tutelage of Buffett for many years, while Ackman, at times, has seemingly expressed an interest in making Pershing Square Holdings more like the large conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway.In the first quarter of 2026, one of these billionaire investors piled into the "Magnificent Seven" company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), while the other nearly dumped his fund's entire stake in the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Nachrichten