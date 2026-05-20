Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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20.05.2026 11:45:00
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, vs. Bill Ackman: 1 of these Billionaire Investors Just Piled Into Alphabet (Google), While the Other Nearly Dumped His Fund's Entire Stake
There aren't too many billionaire investors more closely followed right now than Greg Abel, Warren Buffett's chosen successor to run Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital Management (PSCM).Although both are very different in their investing styles, Abel worked under the tutelage of Buffett for many years, while Ackman, at times, has seemingly expressed an interest in making Pershing Square Holdings more like the large conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway.In the first quarter of 2026, one of these billionaire investors piled into the "Magnificent Seven" company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), while the other nearly dumped his fund's entire stake in the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
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15.05.26