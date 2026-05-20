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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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20.05.2026 10:44:00
Warren Buffett's Successor Greg Abel Dumped 16 Stocks in Q1: Here Are the 2 Biggest Surprises
Warren Buffett once said that his "favorite holding period is forever." His successor, Greg Abel, might seem to have a much shorter preferred holding period, based on Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) investment activity in the first quarter of 2026.With Abel at the helm, Berkshire completely exited a whopping 16 positions in Q1. Such a flurry of selling was practically unheard of during Buffett's tenure as CEO. And two of the stocks that Abel dumped were especially big surprises. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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