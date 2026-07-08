Berkshir a Aktie

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WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

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09.07.2026 00:51:00

Warren Buffett's Successor Greg Abel Has Poured More Than $20 Billion of Berkshire Hathaway's Cash Into Alphabet. This May Be Why.

When Warren Buffett handed the reins to Greg Abel at the end of 2025, the big question was what Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB)(NYSE: BRKA) would do with its enormous pile of cash. We're starting to get an answer, and it has a name: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG).Berkshire has rapidly built a position in the Google parent worth more than $20 billion. That's a striking move for a company whose new CEO could easily have spent his first months playing it safe. So what does Abel see in Alphabet, and what does the buying say about how he plans to deploy Berkshire's capital?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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