Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
10.05.2026 00:00:00
Warren Buffett's Successor Greg Abel Just Broke This 13-Quarter Streak at Berkshire Hathaway. Could This Be a Turning Point for the Stock Market?
Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors in history. He spent over 70 years publicly managing money, including 60 years at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB). But the last three years before he retired were marked by behavior that many investors couldn't help but notice.In each of Buffett's last 13 quarters in charge of Berkshire's massive equity portfolio, he sold more stock than he bought. The result was a massive increase in cash, which climbed from $129 billion at the end of 2022 to $373 billion by the time Buffett left. The selling behavior had a clear implication: Most stocks that held Buffett's interest were expensive.Newly installed CEO Greg Abel continued selling stock during the first quarter of 2026, but a few big purchases may have ended the streak. Buffett is still advising Abel on investments, and investors may be wondering whether the shift toward buying more is a sign that he finally sees opportunities in this market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!