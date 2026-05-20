Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.05.2026 06:45:00

Warren Buffett's Successor Greg Abel Just Dumped Amazon Stock: 2 AI Stocks He Is Still Bullish On

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) is entering a new era. The conglomerate that Warren Buffett built over decades has a new CEO, Greg Abel, who took over from the Oracle of Omaha on Jan. 1. In his first full quarter as the head of Berkshire Hathaway, Abel oversaw some notable moves. For instance, the company exited its positions in several stocks, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Some may find that decision puzzling. Amazon is a leader in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and e-commerce, and arguably possesses a wide moat from several sources. And with the AI industry still in full swing, Amazon may be a great pick to capitalize on it. However, Abel and his team haven't given up on AI. There are at least two stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio that could be major winners from the AI revolution. Read on to find out more. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten