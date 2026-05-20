Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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20.05.2026 06:45:00
Warren Buffett's Successor Greg Abel Just Dumped Amazon Stock: 2 AI Stocks He Is Still Bullish On
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) is entering a new era. The conglomerate that Warren Buffett built over decades has a new CEO, Greg Abel, who took over from the Oracle of Omaha on Jan. 1. In his first full quarter as the head of Berkshire Hathaway, Abel oversaw some notable moves. For instance, the company exited its positions in several stocks, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Some may find that decision puzzling. Amazon is a leader in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and e-commerce, and arguably possesses a wide moat from several sources. And with the AI industry still in full swing, Amazon may be a great pick to capitalize on it. However, Abel and his team haven't given up on AI. There are at least two stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio that could be major winners from the AI revolution. Read on to find out more. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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