Warren Buffett's Successor Just Bought $25 Million in Berkshire Stock: Should You Follow?

In times of market turmoil, it's always interesting when a company insider -- either an executive or director -- buys a large amount of stock. And it's doubly interesting when a big insider buy occurs at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), Warren Buffett's massive conglomerate.It has rarely been a bad idea to purchase more shares of Berkshire, given that the company has compounded value at a stunning 19.8% rate over 57 years through 2022. But is this insider purchase an indication the conglomerate's shares are especially cheap, or was the purchase more of a requirement?Last week, it was reported that Greg Abel, who currently heads the Berkshire Hathaway Energy division and is also a vice chairman of the company, purchased $24.6 million in Berkshire stock, increasing his stake in the Buffett-led giant by about 30%.