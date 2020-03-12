Warrior Centric Health to Optimize Care in Air Force Medical Facilities

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force (AFWERX) has contracted Warrior Centric Health, LLC (WCH)® through the Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) to deliver the first phase of a three-phase project intended to help the Air Force—and ultimately all the armed services—optimize healthcare for active duty personnel, retirees, and family in military healthcare facilities. The effort supports the Military Health Service'sQuadruple Aim Performance Plan, intended to improve readiness, lead to better health, provide better care, and lower cost. A key component of "Quad Aim" is a focus on population-based health solutions that target the Warrior Community.

Warrior Centric Health, the nation's first and only commercial health equity solutions provider, was the only choice to fulfill the contract. The Warrior Centric Solution Suite™ has already been proven to enable civilian healthcare facilities to apply population-based health strategies to optimize care for their Warrior Communities.

Background: The Military Health System Is in Transformation

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) is currently in the process of transitioning the Military Health System under its jurisdiction, reducing uniformed medical positions and exploring civilian options for providing care. In addition, military personnel, retirees, and dependents will be moving into the civilian healthcare systems in increasing numbers via TriCare provider networks. With these swift transitions comes the urgent need within the DHA—as well as civilian healthcare systems—for the competencies necessary to treat their Warrior Community, a unique population with an unusually high rate of acute and chronic conditions, significant rates of comorbidities, and a culture that can complicate treatment if providers are unfamiliar with it.

WCH Offers an Integrated Approach to the Military's Problem

The WCH Solution Suite is a population-based health solution that integrates data science, e-learning, professional credentialing, community outreach, and facility authorization. It focuses specifically on the Warrior Community seen in commercial healthcare. Now the WCH Solution Suite will be adopted by the military healthcare facilities. To fulfill the three phases of the contract, WCH will: 1) interview and sign up several military hospitals to pilot the WCH Solution Suite; 2) document a continuous improvement roadmap to meet specialized needs; and 3) standardize a seamless solution adoption process for all military health facilities.

Says Ron Steptoe, CEO and Co-Founder of Warrior Centric Health:

"Because of the unique stresses of service, Warrior Community patients require their own brand of healthcare. It is critically important that the Air Force's civilian staff, military treatment facilities, clinics, and the TriCare networks are educated, trained, and credentialed to provide it. Fortunately, Warrior Centric has developed the solutions to make that happen."

SBIR—"America's Seed Fund"— Makes it Possible

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is designed to "encourage domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development that has the potential for commercialization." It is intended to enable federal buyers, such as the Air Force, to purchase ready-made technologies quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively, and adapt them to their own uses, while the small businesses that develop the technologies get the advantage of a ready buyer that is also a development partner.

In a short period, the Air Force will get the population-based health solution it needs, while WCH continuously improves its solution and earns a strengthened opportunity to market it to the civilian healthcare facilities in proximity to the military bases that will be sending more Warrior Community patients their way.

WCH's efforts are sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The AFRL and U.S. Air Force have partnered to streamline the SBIR process.

About Warrior Centric Health, LLC

Warrior Centric Health (WCH)® provides healthcare facilities cost-effective solutions to improve health outcomes to the Warrior Community. The WCH solution is the only fully realized Veteran Population-Based Healthcare Solution available to commercial facilities. WCH is a Supplier Diversity - Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise™ - company.

