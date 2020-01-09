Warrior Invictus Holding Company, Inc., Making A Difference One Cause At A Time

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Warrior is someone whose sole purpose is to defend and serve others. This mindset defines the foundation for Warrior Invictus Holding Company's Casual Week for a Cause program, which was founded in 1980 when Jim Hallberg first opened the organization. Jaime Gettemans, Human Resource Manager, explained, "The Casual Week for a Cause program allows Warrior Invictus employees to nominate either a fellow employee, a family member, or close friend that is currently undergoing a significant hardship that is impacting their life."

In 2019, the Casual Week for a Cause program supported 17 Causes. Through the generous donations of the Warrior Invictus employees and the company's matching initiative, the Casual Week for a Cause program raised over $68,500 in 2019. Gettemans remarked, "The amount of money this program raises continues to increase each year. As the organization continues to grow, I am confident the impact we will have on the community will grow as well."

The process of submitting a request for a Cause is easy and begins with an employee completing a Casual Week for a Cause form. Once a request is approved, a company-wide email is sent announcing the Cause that is being supported. After the donations have been calculated, Warrior Invictus will match the employee donations dollar-for-dollar. A letter for the recipient is created, and the letter, along with the check including both the employee donations and company match, are then presented to the recipient on behalf of the Warrior Invictus family.

Gettemans added, "In most cases, a thank you letter is received, and we share it with our employees. This shows the Warrior Invictus family how their support is appreciated and used. These thank you letters are moving and communicate to the employees how they are lessening the hardship of someone in need. The Casual Week for a Cause program has helped ease some of the financial burden a family often faces in hardship. A few examples of past Causes include: a single mom who was able to purchase a wheelchair lift for her son and another recipient who was able to purchase a much needed service dog."

The Casual Week for a Cause program is just one of the many ways the Warrior Invictus family touches the lives of those in need. The organization recently concluded its yearly Holiday Toy Drive which supports the Salvation Army, Several times a year, the Warrior Invicitus family also joins forces with the Heartland Blood Centers by sponsoring blood drives. These initiatives are just a few examples that showcase the generous spirit of the Warrior Invictus family.

"I believe my coworkers would agree with me when I share that we are proud to be a part of a culture that is committed to giving back and helping others. As an insurance organization, we are committed to serving and assisting others. It is the giving nature that is embraced by the Warrior Invictus management team, and cultivated throughout the Warrior Invictus family that makes this place special," concluded Gettemans.

About Warrior Invictus Holding Company, Inc.:

