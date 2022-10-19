Warrior Rising Awarded $105K grant from the SBA weeks after San Antonio Business Shower

The grant was awarded after Warrior Rising secured a Strategic Alliance Memorandum with the SBA, solidifying themselves as a long term partner

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a few short weeks after Warrior Rising hosted another successful Veteran Business Shower in San Antonio Texas, the Small Business Association (SBA) awarded them a $105K grant to help aid the Veteran non-profit. Warrior Rising's mission is to empower Veterans and their families by providing opportunities to create sustainable businesses.

Warrior Rising becomes an SBA Resource Partner instructing Veteran Businesses and kickstarts them with Business Showers.

The San Antonio Business shower hosted fifteen Veteran entrepreneurs competing for a $20k grant and the opportunity to grow their businesses. Kayla Corbitt, a military spouse, was the overall winner. Kayla Corbitt is the founder and CEO of Operation Childcare. Operation Childcare is the first comprehensive military child care search tool that shows all on-base, off-base, subsidized and private care options in one user-friendly platform.

Kayla Corbitt had this to say about her experience, "While it may not seem like much to someone who isn't married to a service member, being recognized for your own accomplishments and not your spouse's is important. Warrior Rising took me in and supported me like I was a retired Two-Star General."

The Business Shower was host to special guests like Tim Kennedy, UFC fighter and Green Beret- turned-New York Times best-seller, as well as Rob O'Neill, famous Navy SEAL who participated in the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden. The all-star cast of Veterans and professionals contributed to a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the attending Veteran entrepreneurs, all of whom received grants and support from Warrior Rising.

Warrior Rising has additionally been recognized through its relationship with the US government. In April of this year, Warrior Rising secured a Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM) with the SBA, effectively solidifying their long-term relationship. The SBA is the primary US government agency overseeing small business development in our country. On October 3, 2022, the SBA announced it awarded a $105k grant to Warrior Rising. The funds will support Service Disabled Veteran entrepreneurs and business owners.

Ken Vennera, Chief of Staff of Warrior Rising commented, "The Warrior Rising team is constantly seeking ways to appreciate and re-invigorate the key traits that made service members successful while restoring purpose post-military service. Our Business Showers demonstrate firsthand the power of what veterans can do given the right guidance. This recent SBA grant confirms we are on the right path, but we always have more work to do."

Warrior Rising continues to prove itself as a rising star in the Veteran service organization ecosystem. Its recent success with the SBA and the San Antonio Business Shower are indicators of their bright future in the space.

About Warrior Rising

Founded in 2015, Warrior Rising is a 501(c)(3) non-profit started by Veterans, for Veterans. The Warrior Rising team has a singular goal: transform Veterans into Vetrepreneurs. We have achieved this through carefully selecting strategic partners in business, and leveraging a vast network of young professionals and successful entrepreneurs from a wide variety of backgrounds. The organization hosts a robust team of professionals, business owners, and experts in their fields.

Learn more at warriorrising.org

