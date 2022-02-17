WARRIORS AND CHASE CENTER RELAUNCH INDUSTRY-FIRST VERIFIED SUITE RESALE PLATFORM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ARC XP

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center have re-launched SuiteXchange, an authentic and verified resale marketplace connecting Chase Center premium suite holders with a broader network of buyers interested in single-event hospitality for Chase Center concerts, events and Warriors games. The platform, which originally launched in October 2019, is available for owners and buyers of all of Chase Center's premium hospitality spaces, inclusive of the courtside lounges on the event level, 16-person club suites, and four-person theater boxes. SuiteXchange is the first platform of its kind in the sports and entertainment industry that offers an all-in-one experience for both the buyer and seller, simplifying the premium space rental landscape for all parties involved.

Guests interested in purchasing a suite for Chase Center concerts, events or Warriors basketball games can now do so at suitexchange.com.

In addition to serving Chase Center premium suite clientele, SuiteXchange has the scalable functionality to be utilized by other sports teams and venues for their games and events. Each venue on SuiteXchange will be able to provide a curated and personalized experience for their premium suite holders and prospective rental accounts with the assurance that all transactions will be authenticated and verified. Existing in a fully-digital landscape, SuiteXchange offers a user friendly marketplace that provides the team and venue with the opportunity to better serve and host its guests.

"SuiteXchange, as the first-of-its-kind platform, is a game-changer for everyone involved. As the ticketing landscape in sports and entertainment continues to evolve, we are committed to an innovative and creative approach that meets the needs of today's and tomorrow's consumers," said Warriors President & Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider. "SuiteXchange, and our partnership with Arc XP, allows us to do just that. This platform enhances the experience for fans interested in selling and purchasing suites; we are able to offer current suite holders a broader network of buyers interested in single game hospitality opportunities, and we are able to better serve digitally native buyers by meeting them where they are, and providing more options even for sold out events."

As part of the re-launch, the franchise has announced a partnership with Arc XP, a leading digital experience platform that delivers a world-class experience for SuiteXchange users. Arc XP's content tools give buyers a virtual look inside the suites while its commerce platform enables premium suite holders to have direct control over suite availability and pricing. Arc XP's cloud-native solution delivers a modern user experience that makes it easy for buyers to find and purchase a suite for an event.

"In re-launching SuiteXchange, the Golden State Warriors faced the type of challenge that Arc XP is most excited to support," said Arc XP President Miki King. "Together, we created an industry-leading suite resale platform, one that enables efficient negotiation between suite holders and buyers, and that leverages rich content to demonstrate the value of Chase Center's premium products. Their business team, coupled with our SaaS platform and team of experts, brought this solution to life in less than half a year and we couldn't be more excited to see the possibilities for expansion it holds."

As part of the re-launch, SuiteXchange now features the ability for buyers to make an offer on a suite product. After a suite owner posts their suite for re-sale at a set price, buyers have the option to buy the suite at the price listed, or make a counter-offer, which the owner has the ability to accept or counter.

