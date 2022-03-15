LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warwick Investment Group has completed its largest deal to date with the acquisition of 25 apartments across 5 unbroken freeholds across Ebury Street in Belgravia.

The location is rich with history as Ebury Street was once home to composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as well as to James Bond creator, Ian Fleming.

The diversified portfolio, aptly named the Mozart Portfolio, comprises an attractive mix of units with significant value enhancement potential through refurbishment and extensions of the existing accommodation.

Defined by Georgian buildings and an excellent neighbourhood retail offering, the Mozart portfolio comprises a mix of apartment sizes and provides a range of options for existing and future tenants.

The purchase is in line with Warwick's strategy to acquire freehold investments with value-add potential and is a strong complement to Warwick's existing ownership of nine freehold houses nearby in a gated mews on St Barnabas Street in Belgravia.

Since completion of the purchase, Warwick has increased occupancy, improved rents and has commenced design work to optimize the units for long term repositioning.

Andrew J. Chrysostomou, UK Senior Managing Director:

This purchase completes a hat-trick of deals for us in the last six months. We continue to proactively consolidate assets across central London, with the goal of becoming a top 10 private landlord in the capital.

Kate Richard, Founder and CEO:

The Mozart Portfolio is a "once in a generation" acquisition which supports our strategy of building an outstanding portfolio of high quality multi-family and single-family properties in Central London. We now own 14 buildings in Belgravia making us a committed long term investor in the neighbourhood.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warwick-completes-belgravia-ensemble-with-acquisition-of-the-mozart-portfolio-301501008.html

SOURCE Warwick Investment Group