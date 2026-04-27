Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.04.2026 16:14:00
Was Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Too Conservative With Its SpaceX Valuation?
Cathie Wood and her team at Ark Invest look for disruptive and innovative technology companies for their various funds. One of the biggest technology innovators in the market is SpaceX, which is likely to go public this summer. Ark Invest currently holds a stake in SpaceX in its ARK Venture Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: ARKVX). It's currently the fund's largest position, accounting for over 17% of the fund's value.The fund's investment in SpaceX in late 2023 was predicated on SpaceX's massive lead in reusable rocket technology, which dramatically lowers the cost of launching satellites (or anything else, for that matter) into space. Its Starlink low Earth orbit satellite business could quickly grow to a substantial revenue source with high returns on invested capital, thanks to lower launch costs. Last summer, Ark analysts updated their model, giving SpaceX an estimated enterprise value of $2.5 trillion by 2030. The IPO planned for this summer could value the company at between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion.Investors may be wondering if Ark's model was too conservative. Can the business grow much bigger by 2030, justifying its massive IPO price?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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18:19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank Research belässt Tesla auf 'Buy' - Ziel 465 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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26.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Tesla sieht Trendwende - Experte geht von Einmaleffekt aus (dpa-AFX)
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24.04.26
|Robotaxi-Produktion laut Elon Musk gestartet - Tesla-Aktie im Plus (dpa-AFX)
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24.04.26
|WDH/Musk: Tesla startet Robotaxi-Produktion (dpa-AFX)
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24.04.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Tesla auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 145 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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23.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie zeigt Schwäche: Darum bleibt Top-Analyst Dan Ives trotzdem optimistisch (finanzen.at)
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23.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie trotzdem mit Abschiägen: E-Autobauer überzeugt bei Umsatz umd Ergebnis (finanzen.at)