Was Lucid Stock Unfairly Punished by the Market Today?

At times, it seems Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) just can't catch a break lately. Contending with a general slowdown in sales growth for electric vehicles (EV), the luxury vehicle's share price dove to all-time lows earlier this month following news of a recall.Although the share price didn't hit a new floor on Thursday, it did erode by almost 6% on the day. To be fair, this was hardly the company's own fault.While not everything good or bad in the EV industry flows from segment powerhouse Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), what happens with the standard-bearer often sets the tone for EV stocks as a whole.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel