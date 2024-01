Was Saving More Money Your New Year's Resolution? This Magnificent ETF Could Turn $300 Per Month Into $869,000 While Barely Lifting a Finger

Building wealth is an alien concept for many people. Investing in the stock market can be emotional, daunting, and exhausting. For these reasons, people sometimes struggle to build savings due to the intimidation the capital markets present.Luckily, choosing individual stocks that perform well over a long-term horizon is not required to accumulate savings. In fact, even Warren Buffett owns passive funds that mimic the broader market.One of the biggest growth industries fueling the technology sector is cloud computing. While there are many cloud stocks to choose from, investors may be better suited owning an index fund.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel