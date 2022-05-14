|
14.05.2022 16:00:00
Was This Acquisition a Smart Move for GlaxoSmithKline?
Last month, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) announced that it had reached an agreement to purchase United States-based Sierra Oncology for a total of $1.9 billion. With finalization of the deal expected in the third quarter of 2022, GlaxoSmithKline will soon own a bone marrow cancer drug candidate in late-stage clinical trials called momelotinib. The pressing question is: Will this prove to be a savvy move for the pharma company? Let's take a look at the phase 3 clinical trial results for the drug and the sales potential for GlaxoSmithKline to answer this question.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
