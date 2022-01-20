Washington, D.C. Auto Show Preview of Exotic and Electric Car Display

WHAT: Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio, Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, and the Washington, D.C. Auto Show will kick off the official opening of the Auto Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. As the region's largest indoor event and one of the top shows in the United States, the Auto Show will welcome guests back in person to experience the hundreds of new vehicles on display from the world's top manufacturers.

The presentation will include a briefing on what guests can expect from this year's event, including a highlight on the extensive exotic car display, and this year's all-new feature, the EV Pavilion sponsored by Electrify America, as well as the indoor and outdoor electric driving experiences.

WHEN: Friday, January 21, 2022

12pm

WHO: John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

John O'Donnell, Washington, D.C. Auto Show CEO

Greg O'Dell, President and Chief Executive Office, Events DC

WHERE: Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mt. Vernon Place NW

Washington, DC 20001

Hall A

*Following the remarks, all are welcome to visit the show. Please feel free to register for media credentials here . Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the Nation's Capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory, and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2022 Auto Show will adapt once again to highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 21 through January 30, 2022.

