Washington DC Sues Landlords, RealPage in Alleged Rent-Fixing Scheme

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.When is an algorithm an antitrust violation?Washington, DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit Tuesday against property management software maker RealPage , along with 14 commercial landlords, alleging they colluded together to raise rents artificially using RealPage software. That's not the only area where the real estate industry might be risking some major legal smackdowns, either.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel