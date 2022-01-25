Washington Federal Announces Increase in its Cash Dividend and Completion of its Board Succession Plan

Today, the Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, National Association "WaFd Bank” announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share. The dividend will be paid February 18, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of February 4, 2022. This will be Washington Federal’s 156th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

As previously announced on July 1, 2021, both Chairman Thomas Kelley and Director Barbara Smith retired following the Annual Meeting today and Director Stephen Graham has been appointed Chairman of the Board. The Company also announced that Brent Beardall, President and CEO of WaFd Bank, has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the Board.

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, a national bank that operates branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small- to middle-market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. As of December 31, 2021, the Company operated 219 branches and reported $20.0 billion in assets, $15.9 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders’ equity.

