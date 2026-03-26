Washington H. Soul Pattinson HY Profit Climbs On One-Time Gain

(RTTNews) - Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Co. (SOL.AX) reported that its profit attributable to members of the company for the half year ended 31 January 2026 climbed to A$2.303 billion from A$327 million driven by one-off items including the Brickworks merger, sell down of Tuas and Aeris, and a realized gain from the sale of Apex Healthcare. Earnings per share were 628.9 Australian cents compared to 98.3 Australian cents in the prior year.

On an underlying basis, Group regular net profit after tax was up 6.7% to A$304 million, underpinned by higher trading gains and the post merger contribution of the Brickworks property joint venture. This was partly offset by lower share of accounting profits from New Hope and lower contributions from investments within the private companies and credit asset classes.

Total revenue for the period grew to A$818 million from A$493 million last year.

The Board has declared a first-half 2026 ordinary dividend of 48 cents per share, 9.1% higher than the prior corresponding period, marking the 28th consecutive year of dividend increases.

SOL.AX was trading at A$38.22, down A$0.06 or 0.14%.

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