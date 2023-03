Washington Remains Very Split on White House Budget Proposal

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.What do you call a wish you know won't come true? A federal budget proposal.On Thursday, President Biden unveiled his dream federal government budget for the fiscal year 2024, complete with hopes of increased social spending and aspirations of higher taxes on the wealthiest of Americans. But this is 2023 vintage Washington, so it's safe to say the two sides are very, very -- almost impossibly -- far apart.Continue reading