|
13.03.2023 11:02:00
Washington Says 1 Big Social Security Change Could Help Retirees Fight Inflation
Social Security provides monthly income to millions of Americans, and most retirees depend on those benefits to make ends meet. But some policy experts believe Social Security payouts have failed to keep up with rising prices across the economy in recent years. In fact, the average benefit has fallen short of inflation by $1,054 since the beginning of 2020, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL).Here's what retired workers should know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
