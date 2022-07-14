Washington State Countywide Criminal Justice System Plans Digital Transformation with NICE Evidencentral

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that multiple countywide agencies from Washington state, including a county Sheriff’s Department, Prosecutor and Assigned Council Offices, and Superior Court, will be deploying selected solutions from NICE’s Evidencentral platform to transform the method by which digital evidence is managed from incident to court. NICE’s scalable, cloud-based Evidencentral platform features an ecosystem of integrated technologies and workflow automation tools that bring digital evidence together to provide a single view of the truth so that the justice process flows more efficiently.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, "Growing digital evidence, and operational and staffing challenges, are impacting the ability of our criminal justice system to deliver on the promise of timely justice. NICE’s Evidencentral digital transformation platform can help government entities overcome these obstacles and effortlessly unlock the truth from digital evidence to streamline the justice process, across every city, county and state agency.”

NICE’s Evidencentral Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution digitally transforms how digital evidence is collected, analyzed and shared, from the time an incident happens until cases are successfully closed and prosecuted. It overcomes the challenges of digital evidence silos and disjointed work processes by integrating systems and enabling justice process stakeholders who rely on digital evidence to work more efficiently on their own and more effectively together.

For example, through automated evidence collection and case building, a sheriff’s department within a county in Washington State will be able to clear cases faster, eliminate officer trips to collect digital evidence and CCTV video, and process thousands of FOIA requests in a fraction of the time.

By eliminating manual work, prosecutors and defense attorneys will be able to spend more time focusing on clients and cases. Evidencentral also gives attorneys access to powerful tools to build and present compelling cases, all in one place, including evidence annotation, transcription, redaction, and more.

The county’s Superior Court will also benefit from automated, digital methods for receiving, tracking and managing digital evidence; ease of sharing of evidence (with juries); and cost-effective, secure retention of digital evidence in the Microsoft Azure cloud. Additionally, all county agencies will be able to share evidence digitally through a uniform system, with full chain of custody tracking.

One of the managers heading up the countywide initiative, stated, "Our processes for managing digital evidence across our county agencies were manual, costly and disjointed, and this was further complicated by staffing issues. Evidencentral is bringing us into a new era, with all of our public safety and criminal justice agencies moving forward together on one unified digital transformation platform. This ultimately enables us to better serve citizens, communities, defendants and victims through a streamlined justice process that is efficient, transparent, uniform and equitable.”

NICE Public Safety & Justice

With over 3,000 customers and 30 years of experience, NICE helps all types of public safety and criminal justice agencies, from emergency communications and law enforcement, to prosecutors and courts, digitally transform how they manage digital evidence and data from beginning to end, to get to the truth faster. NICE’s Evidencentral platform features an ecosystem of integrated technologies that bring data together to give a single view of the truth, enabling public safety and justice agencies to do what they do better – whether it’s responding to incidents, investigating and building cases, or prosecuting crimes. With comprehensive digital transformation solutions that can be deployed across entire counties and states, NICE also helps everyone work better together, so justice flows more smoothly, from incident to court. https://www.nicepublicsafety.com

