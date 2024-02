Wasm-based CheerpJ runs Java in web browsers

Leaning Technologies has released CheerpJ 3.0, a WebAssembly JVM that runs in modern web browsers. CheerpJ 3.0 is a full rewrite of CheerpJ that supports “very large” Java applications, such as IntelliJ IDEA and Minecraft, the company said in a February 1 announcement.Replacing 2022’s CheerpJ 2.3 as Leaning Technologies’ long-term supported version, CheerpJ 3.0 draws on lessons from seven years of enterprise and community use of CheerpJ, and from other WebAssembly-based projects such as CheerpX, an x86-to-WebAssembly virtualization system.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel