|
02.03.2022 02:40:00
Wasmer 2.2 revs compiler, supports Apple M1 and Aarch64
Wasmer 2.2, the latest version of the open source server-side runtime for the WebAssembly binary instruction format, has arrived with “major improvements” to the Singlepass compiler including new hardware support.Announced February 27, Wasmer 2.2 reintroduces Aarch64 compatibility for Wasmer’s Singlepass compiler and introduces Apple M1 processor support. The overhaul of Singlepass means that Web3 and blockchain developers can efficiently run Wasmer with Singlepass on Linux, Windows, and MacOS, the Wasmer team wrote in a note on the release.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!