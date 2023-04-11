|
11.04.2023 00:30:00
Wasmer’s WCGI pairs WebAssembly and CGI
Wasmer aims to “revolutionize” server-side web development with WCGI, a technology that combines the WebAssembly binary instruction format with CGI (Common Gateway Interface). Positioned for serverless computing or running apps at the edge, WCGI promises to allow developers to reuse existing CGI applications by compiling them to WebAssembly/WASI (WebAssembly System Interface).Wasmer says that WCGI “marries the power of WebAssembly with the versatility and simplicity of CGI.” Introduced April 6, WCGI is intended to present a refined approach to server-side development, leveraging the flexibility, security, and performance of WebAssembly. Developers can ship small packages that only contain business logic and static assets, with no HTTP stack or Docker containers needed. And, thanks to WebAssembly, WCGI enables sandboxed execution, with one isolated request per instance.To read this article in full, please click here
