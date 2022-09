Wasmtime WebAssembly runtime set for 1.0 release

Wasmtime, a standalone runtime for WebAssembly, is nearing its official 1.0 release.A project from the Bytecode Alliance, Wasmtime is due to reach 1.0 status on September 20, the group said in a September 6 blog post. Wasmtime runs WebAssembly code outside of the web. It is intended to be a configurable, embeddable runtime to run on any scale of application. WebAssembly, or Wasm for short, is a binary instruction format for a stack-based virtual machine, serving as a compilation target for programming languages and enabling web deployment of client and server applications.To read this article in full, please click here