Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 15:17:00

Wasserstein Announces Its Official Made for Fitbit Product Line for the New Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2

New Wasserstein Products Include a 3-in-1 Charging Stand, Clip Holder, and Screen Protector - Compatible with the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasserstein is launching a line of products that will bear Fitbit's "Made for" badge, indicating those products have been designed by Wasserstein for use with the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 and have been certified to meet Fitbit's compatibility standards.

Wasserstein Announces Its Official Made for Fitbit Product Line for the New Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2

The official Wasserstein Made for Fitbit product line will include:

"We're excited about the launch of Google's new Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2," said Christopher Maiwald, Founder and CEO of Wasserstein, "With the addition of our Made for Fitbit line, we're ensuring that users have compatible accessories that truly live up to Google and Fitbit's high quality standards."

Wasserstein's Made for Fitbit products can be found on the Wasserstein website, Fitbit.com, and Amazon.

About Wasserstein

Wasserstein is the nation's top smart home accessory manufacturer and is committed to making thoughtful smart home products. Wasserstein is an official Made for Google product partner, and also manufactures solar panels, floodlights, camera mounts, doorbell mounts, and other smart home products, compatible with Ring, Blink, Arlo, Wyze, Oculus, Eufy, Apple, and other popular smart home brands. Wasserstein products can be found on the Wasserstein website, as well as on Amazon, The Home Depot, Walmart, Sam's Club, Best Buy, Target, and other top retail channels.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wasserstein-announces-its-official-made-for-fitbit-product-line-for-the-new-fitbit-versa-4-and-sense-2-301613319.html

SOURCE Wasserstein

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX in Grün -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen Erholungsversuch. Die Märkte in Fernost finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen