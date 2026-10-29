Waste Management Aktie
WKN: 893579 / ISIN: US94106L1098
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29.10.2026 04:58:54
Waste Management: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Waste Management (NYSE:WM) announced that full-year revenue and free cash flow (cash remaining after operating costs and capital investments) are expected to finish at the high end of guidance ranges. Operational technology and pricing discipline continue to protect margins against higher fuel expenses. Three things management said stand out.
The healthcare integration reached financial and operational targets ahead of schedule. Pricing discipline and cost controls in healthcare demonstrate that solid waste operating principles translate directly into adjacent service lines.
Deploying route optimization, automated trucks, and predictive pricing tools helps offset rising fuel costs. Modernizing field operations enables the business to maintain profitability amid changing economic conditions.
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