Waste Management: Great Stock, Garbage Price Tag

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Garbage and environmental services company Waste Management (NYSE: WM) is an excellent example of a company that you can buy stock in and sleep well at night. It's a market leader in a straightforward industry. The company is also good to shareholders, paying a dividend that management has increased for the past 18 years and counting.So why would the stock be a terrible investment today? Unfortunately, a company can be a world-class organization but an awful investment if the price doesn't make sense. Here is why Waste Management's valuation stinks today.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading