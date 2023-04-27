27.04.2023 00:23:04

Waste Management Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $533 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $513 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $535 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.89 billion from $4.66 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $533 Mln. vs. $513 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.30 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q1): $4.89 Bln vs. $4.66 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Waste Management Inc.mehr Nachrichten