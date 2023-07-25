25.07.2023 23:21:11

Waste Management Inc Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $615 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $587 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $617 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $5.12 billion from $5.03 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $615 Mln. vs. $587 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.51 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q2): $5.12 Bln vs. $5.03 Bln last year.

