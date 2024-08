Watch as Boeing's Backlog Shrinks in (Almost) Real Time

The COVID-19 pandemic came close to wrecking Boeing's (NYSE: BA) business. It delivered just 380 commercial airplanes in 2019 -- down by half from 2018 -- as it reeled from a pair of 737 MAX crashes and the grounding of those aircraft that followed. When COVID struck and demand for air travel shriveled, its airliner deliveries were cut in half again to just 157 in 2020.But ever since then, Boeing has been growing.In 2021, the Boeing Commercial Airplanes division delivered 340 units -- almost equal to the 2019 figure. In 2022, it delivered 480, and last year, the number reached 528. According to data from Statista, that brought Boeing back to just about the same number of airplanes it delivered way back in 2001.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool