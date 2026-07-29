Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
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29.07.2026 13:30:00
Watch Out, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk: Amgen's Monthly Weight Loss Drug Has 6 Phase 3 Trials Running -- and It's Coming for Your Patients
Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is betting that the convenience of its weight loss treatment will make it a winner, and it might be right. Its candidate MariTide is a monthly injection that aims to directly challenge the anti-obesity drugs made by Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), which in their original formulations are administered by a weekly injection.If the program's phase 3 clinical trial data look good, Amgen could enter the market and become a major player despite having no real presence now. So should Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk actually start to sweat?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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