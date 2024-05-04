|
04.05.2024 17:31:00
Watch Out, Growth Stock Investors: Archer Aviation Still Hasn't Been Cleared for Takeoff
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has proved out the concept of short-haul vertical-lift air transportation. It has a functioning prototype of what looks like a plane/helicopter hybrid. While not exactly a futuristic design, it's still pretty cool, and the idea of flying around a city, avoiding ground traffic, is likely to be compelling to many people. The only problem is that Archer Aviation is still a long way away from being able to mass-produce and sell its aircraft. Here's what you need to understand before you buy into this story stock.If you've ever been stuck in the traffic gridlock that can occur in a city, you know just how desirable it would be to fly above it all and get to where you're going without any delays. That's the underlying story that Archer Aviation is playing up. With a prototype proving it can make good on that dream, it wouldn't be shocking to see investors interested in the company's shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
